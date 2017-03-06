1 killed in Liberty crash

By Dawn Gagnon, BDN Staff
Posted March 06, 2017, at 2:58 p.m.
Last modified March 06, 2017, at 4:22 p.m.

LIBERTY, Maine — The driver of a pickup truck was killed Monday in a crash with an oil tanker truck on Route 3, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesman Stephen McCausland said Monday afternoon.

Traffic near the crash site was being detoured onto the Boynton Road, McCausland said shortly after 2:30 p.m.

The tanker truck driver tried to avoid the head-on collision, McCausland said.

The driver of the big rig was not injured. The oil truck, owned by H.O. Bouchard, ended up on its side in a grassy bog, Troopers say no oil has leaked, McCausland said.

The crash took place near the intersection of Marshall Shore Road near Lake St. George State Park.

Watch bangordailynews.com for updates.

SEE COMMENTS →

  1. Body of Penobscot Narrows Bridge jumper found
  2. Houlton rolls out welcome mat for marijuana businessesHoulton rolls out welcome mat for marijuana businesses
  3. Massachusetts woman killed in weekend snowmobile crashMassachusetts woman killed in weekend snowmobile crash
  4. A storm tore the bow off this ship. The captain still managed to steer it to safety.A storm tore the bow off this ship. The captain still managed to steer it to safety.
  5. Former state representative from Winslow last seen leaving for lunch with a friendFormer state representative from Winslow last seen leaving for lunch with a friend

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs