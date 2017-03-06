1 killed in Liberty crash

LIBERTY, Maine — The driver of a pickup truck was killed Monday in a crash with an oil tanker truck on Route 3, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesman Stephen McCausland said Monday afternoon.

Traffic near the crash site was being detoured onto the Boynton Road, McCausland said shortly after 2:30 p.m.

The tanker truck driver tried to avoid the head-on collision, McCausland said.

The driver of the big rig was not injured. The oil truck, owned by H.O. Bouchard, ended up on its side in a grassy bog, Troopers say no oil has leaked, McCausland said.

The crash took place near the intersection of Marshall Shore Road near Lake St. George State Park.

