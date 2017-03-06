Former state representative from Winslow last seen leaving for lunch with a friend

WINSLOW, Maine — Police are searching for a former state representative who left for lunch with a friend in Waterville on Saturday but never returned home.

Susan Morissette left her home around 1:30 p.m. Saturday driving a White Jeep Cherokee with Maine license plate number 444RX to have lunch with a friend in Waterville, according to Winslow police.

“She has not returned home and is not answering her phone,” the Winslow Police Department said in a Facebook post late Sunday. “If you know of her whereabouts or have any information, please call the Winslow Police Department 207-872-5215. Sgt. Lund.”

A dispatcher from the Waterville Regional Communications Center said Monday morning that Morissette still is missing.

Morissette served House District 54, which includes part of Benton and Winslow, for one term, and she lost a bid for re-election in 2012 by 52 votes.

In 2014, Morissette said she feared for her life and the lives of her children and boyfriend when confronted on Mother’s Day by her ex-husband, Wilfred Morissette, then 48, who was intoxicated and carrying a .40-caliber Taurus handgun, Kennebec County District Attorney Maeghan Maloney said at the time.

Wilfred Morissette was charged with six felonies, and he was sentenced in January 2016 to a year in prison and two years of probation upon his release, an official at Kennebec County Jail in Augusta said Monday.