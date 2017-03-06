Former state representative from Winslow found ‘safe and sound’

WINSLOW, Maine — A former state representative who was reported missing after she did not return home from lunch with a friend on Saturday was located early Monday “safe and sound,” according to police.

Susan Morissette left her home around 1:30 p.m. Saturday, and “she has not returned home and is not answering her phone,” the Winslow Police Department said in a post on its Facebook page Sunday.

“She was located by Maine State Police safe and sound,” Winslow police Chief Shawn O’Leary said Monday morning, about 12 hours after the message was posted.

Morissette was located in Sidney this morning, Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety, said in a news release Monday morning.

“There was no immediate explanation for her absence,” McCausland said.

State police detectives joined Winslow police Sunday afternoon in the investigation of her disappearance, he said.

Morissette served House District 54, which includes part of Benton and Winslow, for one term, and she lost a bid for re-election in 2012 by 52 votes.