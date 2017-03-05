UMaine-UNH women’s basketball sum

America East semifinals
UMaine 61, New Hampshire 52
UMaine (18-15)
Kelava 4-6 0-0 8, Wadling 2-6 3-4 7, Millan 2-7 6-6 11, Sutton 3-8 2-2 8, Koizar 4-12 13-18 21, Caceres 0-1 0-0 0, McVicar, Brosseau 1-2 2-2 5, Sole 0-2 1-2 1, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0 Totals 16-45 27-34 61
New Hampshire (26-5)
Fogarty 2-9 4-4 8, Pogue 4-11 5-6 13, Lai 5-13 4-4 17, Anderson 2-7 0-0 6, Healy 1-2 0-0 3, Simpson 0-4 2-2 2, Booth 0-2 0-0 0, Soucy Totals 15-49 16-17 52
UMaine 13 23 36 61
UNH 9 17 37 52
3-pt. goals — UMaine 2-10: Brosseau 1-1, Millan 1-4, Koizar 0-5; UNH 6-28: Lai 3-8, Anderson 2-7, Healy 1-2, Pogue 0-1, Fogarty 0-4, Simpson 0-4