Saturday’s UMaine-Vermont men’s hockey summary

Posted March 05, 2017, at 12:39 a.m.

Men’s Hockey

Hockey East Quarterfinals

Vermont 5, Maine 1

UMaine (11-21-4) 0-1-0—1

Vermont (20-11-5) 2-2-1—5

First period — 1. UVM, Bradley 6 (Coughlin), 6:33; 2. UVM, R. Hamilton 8 (Bowen, Puskarich), 17:52 (pp)

Second period — 3. UMaine, Michel 9 (Byron, Brown), 6:55 (pp); 4. UVM, Puskarich 12 (Bradley, Bowen), 14:36 (pp); 5. UVM, Puffer 11 (Shaw, Privitera), 14:48.

Third period — 6. UVM, Alvaro 8 (Best, Puskarich), 19:38 (pp, en).

Shots on goal: UVM 12-8-9—29; UMaine 9-17-11—37

Goaltenders: UVM, Lekkas (37 shots-36 saves); UMaine, Morris (20-16), McGovern (0:00 of 3rd, 8-8)

Power plays: UMaine 1-for-2, UVM 3-for-5

Penalties/minutes: UMaine 5-10, UVM 2-4

Attendance: 3,345

