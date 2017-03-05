Trump supporters hold rally at the State House

AUGUSTA, Maine — Supporters of President Donald Trump gathered outside the State House on Saturday to show their support for the commander in chief.

Trump supporters came out for the “March 4 Trump” rally, which expanded to cities across the country, with the message, “Stop the fight. Let’s all unite.”

One supporter, Linda Wooten, said she has supported Trump since 2015. She said she knew Trump was going to make a difference, even before he announced he was running for president.

“We just want to let the rest of the country, and even the world know we still support him,” Wooten said. “He’s not perfect. He’s a person like us.”

Other demonstrators, like Raymond Tondreau, said it’s time to support Trump, especially since groups opposed to Trump’s actions have made their voices heard loud and clear.

“He loves this country, and I just want to be out here to support him,” Tondreau said. “I don’t believe in the polls. Look what we saw in the election because we had God on our side.”

Wooten and others at the rally shared the president’s opinion about the media, with whom he has been combative.

“I’m with Trump when he says the media is fake news,” Wooten said. “We’re on the internet, we see what’s really going on.”