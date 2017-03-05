Tommy Page, singer and music executive, dies at 46

LOS ANGELES — Tommy Page, the pop star-turned-music executive known for the song “I’ll Be Your Everything,” has died. He was 46.

Page was found dead on Friday, according to Billboard, which reports that although the cause of death was unclear, several friends believe it was an apparent suicide.

Page began his career in the music industry at Sire Records after meeting its founder, Seymour Stein, who helped launched the careers of the Ramones and Madonna. His performing career started after writing the theme for the 1989 comedy “Shag,” and using the title track to launch his debut, self-titled album. But commercial success did not arrive until his follow-up, “Paintings in My Mind,” which featured “I’ll Be Your Everything.” The song, written with and featuring New Kids on the Block, would go on to reach No. 1 on the music charts.

In 1992, Page made an appearance as himself on an episode of “Full House” titled “Crushed” in which he sang to Stephanie Tanner (Jodie Sweetin) on her 10th birthday.

After releasing several more studio albums, Page became an executive at Warner Bros. Records, and later the publisher of Billboard. After a two-year stint, he served as an executive for Pandora.

Page is survived by his partner, Charlie, and their three children.

Several members of the music industry took to social media following the announcement of Page’s death, to mourn his loss, including Josh Groban and songwriter Diane Warren.