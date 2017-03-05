Police, rescue personnel looking for Penobscot Narrows Bridge jumper

BUCKSPORT, Maine — Police and emergency personnel are in the vicinity of the Penobscot Narrows Bridge, where a search is underway Sunday for an individual who reportedly jumped in an apparent suicide attempt.

A Maine State Police dispatcher confirmed that the Maine Marine Patrol was at the scene and a passerby reported that shortly after 4:30 p.m., it appeared that a town truck was preparing to remove from the bridge a vehicle parked off to the side of the travel lane headed toward Bucksport.

The passerby also said that the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, Bucksport police and emergency medical personnel and volunteers also were on scene.

