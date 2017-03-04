Balanced Monmouth Academy girls beat Dexter for ‘C’ state crown

BANGOR, Maine — Teams that face the Dexter Tigers know they have to try to shut down Megan Peach.

Opponents of the Monmouth Academy Mustangs don’t have the luxury of singling out a player on whom they should focus.

On Saturday night, Monmouth Academy demonstrated overall balance and depth while wearing down Dexter for a 46-37 victory in the Class C girls basketball state championship game at the Cross Insurance Center.

Coach Scott Wing’s Mustangs (20-3) put together a key 8-2 run starting late in the third quarter to build an eight-point advantage, then used a patient approach to work the clock and salt the game away from the foul line.

Abbey Allen, one of four juniors in the starting lineup, scored 16 points to lead Monmouth Academy and classmate Tia Day made three 3-pointers en route to 13 points.

The Mustangs shot only 12-for-42 (29 percent) overall, but created significant mayhem with their full-court, player-to-player pressure to force many of the Tigers’ 15 turnovers.

Monmouth committed only eight.

Dexter relied heavily on the efforts of senior post player Megan Peach, who finished with a game-high 20 points, 11 rebounds and five blocked shots. Classmate Kayli Cunningham provided seven points and six rebounds, but was hampered by foul trouble.

The Tigers’ guards expended a lot of energy trying to break the press and guarding the Mustangs’ versatile guard rotation.

Monmouth led 16-13 after a poor-shooting first half by both teams, but finally manufactured a spurt starting late in the third quarter.

With the Mustangs leading 27-25, Allen got it started with a drive to the hoop to kick off a conventional three-point play. Peach countered with two free throws late in the quarter.

Abby Ferland opened the final period by making a seven-footer from the baseline, then Day knocked down a 3 after a Dexter turnover to push Monmouth’s lead to 35-27.

From that point, the Mustangs were content to spread the floor and work the ball around patiently. The Tigers, unable to generate enough ball pressure to come up with any steals, were instead forced to begin fouling.

Monmouth scored its last 11 points from the foul line, with Day sinking four and Allen making three amidst an 11-for-15 effort in the quarter. It was enough to hold Dexter at bay.