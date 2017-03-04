Bangor High School teen competes in SkillsUSA Maine Championship

Caleb Long, a senior at Bangor High School, competed in automotive service technology at the 2017 SkillsUSA Maine competition on Friday morning. Long, 17, plans to join the Army National Guard after graduation and hopes to become a Blackhawk mechanic. “Just because you may not go into that field doesn’t mean that it doesn’t help you with the field that you do want to go in to and life skills in general,” Long explained. Long is completing his second year at United Technologies Center, UTC, and said the program has been great. “Whatever it is you want to do,” said Long, “it gives you one up on whatever trade you want to go in to.” The SkillsUSA Maine Championships is the state-level competition for high school and college students enrolled in trade, technical, and skilled service instructional programs including allied health occupations. The State Championship was held in Bangor and was hosted at United Technologies Center and Eastern Maine Community College.