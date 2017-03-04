VIDEO

Bangor High School teen competes in SkillsUSA Maine Championship

Caleb Long, a senior at Bangor High School, competed in automotive service technology at the 2017 SkillsUSA Maine competition on Friday morning.
Linda Coan O’Kresik | BDN
Caleb Long, a senior at Bangor High School, competed in automotive service technology at the 2017 SkillsUSA Maine competition on Friday morning.
Caleb Long, a senior at Bangor High School, competed in automotive service technology at the 2017 SkillsUSA Maine competition on Friday morning.
Linda Coan O’Kresik | BDN
Caleb Long, a senior at Bangor High School, competed in automotive service technology at the 2017 SkillsUSA Maine competition on Friday morning.
Caleb Long, a senior at Bangor High School, competed in automotive service technology at the 2017 SkillsUSA Maine competition on Friday morning.
Linda Coan O’Kresik | BDN
Caleb Long, a senior at Bangor High School, competed in automotive service technology at the 2017 SkillsUSA Maine competition on Friday morning.
By Linda Coan O'Kresik, Special to the BDN
Posted March 04, 2017, at 9:41 a.m.

Caleb Long, a senior at Bangor High School, competed in automotive service technology at the 2017 SkillsUSA Maine competition on Friday morning. Long, 17, plans to join the Army National Guard after graduation and hopes to become a Blackhawk mechanic. “Just because you may not go into that field doesn’t mean that it doesn’t help you with the field that you do want to go in to and life skills in general,” Long explained. Long is completing his second year at United Technologies Center, UTC, and said the program has been great. “Whatever it is you want to do,” said Long, “it gives you one up on whatever trade you want to go in to.” The SkillsUSA Maine Championships is the state-level competition for high school and college students enrolled in trade, technical, and skilled service instructional programs including allied health occupations. The State Championship was held in Bangor and was hosted at United Technologies Center and Eastern Maine Community College.

SEE COMMENTS →

  1. Bangor firefighters deliver baby on I-95 overpassBangor firefighters deliver baby on I-95 overpass
  2. State can’t be sued for selling off midcoast man’s property and house, court rulesState can’t be sued for selling off midcoast man’s property and house, court rules
  3. Snow, ice cause fiery crash, multiple other crashes on stretch of I-95Snow, ice cause fiery crash, multiple other crashes on stretch of I-95
  4. Sugarloaf employee dies in accident on trail
  5. Northern Girl food processor shut down, for saleNorthern Girl food processor shut down, for sale

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs