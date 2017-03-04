One Direction singer arrested at LAX after altercation with paparazzi

Louis Tomlinson, a singer with the “boy band” One Direction, was arrested after getting into a “physical altercation” with a photographer at Los Angeles International Airport, according to police records and media reports Saturday.

The incident occurred just before midnight Friday, when paparazzi encircled Tomlinson near a baggage carousel at the airport, where he had landed with a girlfriend after a flight from Las Vegas, People magazine reported. One of the photographers fell and claimed to be hurt, the magazine said, citing a police report.

The 25-year-old singer was then placed under “citizen’s arrest,” the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s website shows.

Tomlinson is one of four members of the chart-topping pop group also known as 1D, known for its wholesome image and polished pop harmonies that appeal to a teenage audience. Its hit singles include “What Makes You Beautiful,” “Live While We’re Young,” and “Story of My Life.”

Tomlinson was not at fault in the row, according to entertainment lawyer Martin Singer, who represents him.

“The paparazzi provoked and caused the altercation that occurred with Louis,” he said in a statement to the British newspaper The Telegraph.

Neither the lawyer or police officials responded immediately to a request for further information.

Tomlinson was booked on misdemeanor battery charges and released on $20,000 bail, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s website shows. He was scheduled to appear in court on March 29.