Cellphones at the Iditarod? The race, like Alaska’s climate, is changing.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — For the first time, mushers beginning the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race on Monday will be allowed to carry iPhones and Androids alongside their axes and snowshoes. In this most old-school of endurance sports, the change has traditionalists grumbling.

“The Iditarod has — to this point — remained one musher, one team, get to Nome on your own,” said two-time winner Mitch Seavey, 57, who signed a failed petition to undo the new rule. “This opens the door for coaching and for any sort of encouragement over the phone.”

The notion of iPhones tucked in the parkas of icicle-bearded mushers challenges the race’s carefully fostered image of bootstrap self-reliance. But Alaska and the Iditarod are changing.

Once a three-week expedition, the Iditarod now takes race winners fewer than nine days to complete. This year organizers moved the starting line more than 220 miles north from Willow to Fairbanks after stretches of trail received too little snowfall.

“We’re going through some major changes with the environment,” race marshal Mark Nordman said of the relocation, the second weather-related move in three years. “We have more willows and brush than we’ve seen in years.”

Race officials have long allowed mushers to pass the lonely hours on their sleds listening to music and books on tape, but devices capable of communicating with the world beyond the wilderness were forbidden. That changed in 2016.

The Iditarod Trail Committee board of directors approved the two-way communication rule after a man riding a snowmobile struck two teams during last year’s race. One husky was killed and other dogs on the team of four-time winner Jeff King were injured in the bizarre incident, which frightened mushers who were miles from the nearest village and unable to call for help. The snowmobiler, Arnold Demoski, was arrested and later pleaded guilty to assault, reckless endangerment and drunken driving.

Aliy Zirkle, a fan favorite and among the most consistent racers of the past decade, testified at the snowmobiler’s sentencing. Afraid for her life, she had grabbed a wooden trail marker to defend herself, she said. The incident left her unhappy and anti-social, she said, prompting months of counseling.

Without better protections, Zirkle said, “I don’t think that the Iditarod board could morally or logically or legally say, ‘All right Aliy, get on out there and good luck.’”

She sewed a pocket into her race parka for a satellite phone this year, the number of the race marshal saved on speed dial.

“Pretty much the whole reason for having access to two-way communications was because of the incident last year on the Yukon” River, said Nordman, whose Santa beard and baseball cap can be seen at all points along the nearly 1,000-mile route.

“In this day and age, there’s a lot of people saying, ‘What a shame if somebody is really, really going to get in trouble and we don’t give them that help,’” he said.

Five-time finisher Karin Hendrickson broke her back when an SUV struck her team during training in 2014. She’s not convinced the ability to make a call would make her any safer. “I’d rather carry a gun than phone in that situation,” Hendrickson said of last year’s incident.

Some racers suspect mushers who have long wanted to carry phones without fear of disqualification lobbied for the change. Opponents of the rule fought unsuccessfully for a compromise that would have allowed competitors to pack a sealed satellite phone in case of emergencies.

“In ’80, there was no push button, come-rescue-me button. If you got out there and got over your head, you walked on snowshoes and you figured it out,” DeeDee Jonrowe, 63, said. “Nobody knew where anybody was.”

Jonrowe snuffled as she talked. She had agreed to be interviewed by cellphone on a recent weekday training run, her huskies steaming among the trees.

“Today I have it on because I don’t have a watch,” she said of the phone.

Others are experimenting with the devices. Sebastian Schnuelle, winner of the 2009 Yukon Quest, began a Facebook Live video from his sled in January.

“Brock and Goblin in lead. Followed by Big Mike and Stevie,” Schnuelle reported in the video in his thick German accent, naming the dogs trotting before him.

“Mush on!” well-wishers commented on Facebook.

The race was a minor one, a warm-up for the Super Bowl of sled dog racing that is the Iditarod. But the broadcast by Schnuelle suggests a possible future for mushers looking to connect with fans and all-important sponsors.

In 2015, Iditarod judges disqualified Yukon Quest winner Brent Sass, saying the up-and-coming musher was carrying an iPod Touch capable of communicating through WiFi at village checkpoints. Under the new rule, Nordman says, racers can now carry any device they like but cannot use phones to post to social media during the Iditarod or to make calls to reporters, lest they be distracted from dog care.

Another restriction, Nordman says, bans anyone from accepting “coaching” over the phone. That means no reports from friends or family who are watching GPS trackers that reveal the speed and location of rivals.

Racers say this is an unenforceable rule.

Four-time winner Dallas Seavey, who turns 30 on Saturday, ran the fastest-ever Iditarod in 2016. Other mushers can still imagine defeating him, but Seavey will be the clear favorite again this year.

Known for clear thinking at the end of many sleepless days of racing, Seavey led opposition to the cellphone rule. His father and 2016 runner-up, Mitch, says that along with receiving clandestine calls or texts about other front-runners, mushers could gain an unfair advantage simply by phoning loved ones, a spiritual pick-me-up for a musher fighting darkness and doubt in the skin-splitting cold.

“The most challenging part is dealing with the sleep deprivation both physically and mentally,” Mitch Seavey said. “Being able to manage those emotions.”

Relying on phones could be a mistake for veterans and rookies alike. Tactical errors can lead to dog injuries or deaths, fueling criticism from animal rights advocates.

Twins Kristy and Anna Berington, 33, often travel in tandem using hand signals and a series of headlamp flashes to communicate. They said they plan to leave their phones at home.

“It’s kind of a false sense of security because it’s not going to work everywhere,” Anna Berington said. “The thing will freeze up. You have to keep it charged and keep it warm.”

For Charley Bejna, a 43-year-old Type 1 diabetic who carries an insulin pump in his dog sled, an iPhone security blanket doesn’t sound so bad.

“Let’s say that I had severe low blood sugar. I just think it’s a sense of comfort for me,” Bejna said.

And then there’s the matter of cell coverage. Satellite phones, though costly, offer reliable communication along the far-flung towns and icy tundra. Cellphones often work only in and near village checkpoints. Only a few dozen miles of trail have reliable cell service, Nordman estimates.

“This idea of a cartoon of the musher going up the Yukon with a cellphone in his ear — not going to happen,” Nordman said. “But there are places and communities where you’re taking your breaks, yeah, you could call up.”

Still, racers say, rural Alaska only has so many electrical outlets.

“It’s really hard to recharge all this crap that they’re letting us take now,” Jonrowe said.