Damariscotta police chief resigns

Ron Young has resigned as the police chief of Damariscotta.

Young and Damariscotta Town Manager Matt Lutkus released a joint statement the evening of Friday, March 3, with the announcement.

“Ron Young thanks the town of Damariscotta and its wonderful residents for the privilege of serving as their Chief of Police for over three years. In turn, the town is grateful to Ron for his hard work hiring top-notch staff and for playing an active leadership role in our community and wishes him well as he resigns to start a new phase of his career,” the statement reads.

Lutkus has appointed Sgt. Jason Warlick as interim chief, pending confirmation by the Damariscotta Board of Selectmen.

Young, a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, started as chief in September 2013. Before his time in Damariscotta, Young was the Lincolnville police chief from February 2008 until Lincolnville dissolved its police department in June 2013.

On Jan. 12, Young was placed on non-disciplinary paid administrative leave.