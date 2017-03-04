Auburn man, 39, accused of robbing Lewiston restaurant while armed

LEWISTON, Maine — The South Seas restaurant in Lewiston was allegedly robbed Friday afternoon by a man who appeared to be brandishing a gun.

A clerk reported the robbery around 4:15 p.m., saying a man had entered the store, showed what appeared to be a handgun, and demanded money. The suspected was given cash and fled on foot.

Lewiston police searched the area and interview witnesses, which led them to a suspect on Ash Street in Lewiston around 9:30 p.m.

The suspect, Joseph Pepin, 39, of Auburn, was arrested and charged with robbery. He is being held at the Androscoggin County Jail.

Police have recovered a BB gun and some of the stolen cash.

No injuries were reported.