Investigators blame dropped cigarette for fire that killed Bridgton man

A Bridgton man died because of a fire in his apartment Friday night.
Bangor Daily News
Posted March 04, 2017, at 7:34 a.m.

BRIDGTON, Maine — A Bridgton man died because of a fire in his apartment Friday night.

The body of Randall Harmon, 73, was found in his second-floor apartment at the Pikes Farms complex on High Street in the western Maine town, according to Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Investigators from the State Fire Marshal’s Office say Harmon likely fell asleep in a chair with a burning cigarette. They suspect the cigarette ignited his clothing to start the fire, which was reported just after 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Residents of seven other apartments in the complex left the building without injury after being alerted by smoke detectors, according to McCausland. The fire was contained to Harmon’s dwelling.

 

