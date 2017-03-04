Summer camp fair at Bangor Mall draws prospective attendees

BANGOR, Maine — Representatives from 26 Maine summer camps were at the Bangor Mall on Saturday for a fair designed to recruit prospective campers and to let the public know what the Pine Tree State has to offer.

The 2017 Summer Camp Fair was hosted by Maine Robotics and sponsored by the mall, Maine Robotics’ Amanda Wilbur said as the event was getting off the ground early Saturday afternoon.

The United Way used to host camp fairs while the city of Bangor still received camp funding from the Libra Foundation but after that program ended .. the Bangor area camp fair was taken on by Maine Robotics so as to keep the momentum going, Wilbur said.

Ann Shea was at the mall on Saturday scoping out camps for her son, Declan Schilling. She said that the family recently moved to Glenburn from western Massachusetts and that Declan, who attends Glenburn Elementary School, is interested in robotics and other technologies.

An estimated 40,000 children and teens attend summer camp in Maine each year, a figure than includes nonresident campers, according to Ron Hall, executive director of Maine Summer Camps, a nonprofit organization that represents 125 of the state 175 summer camps.

The summer camp industry employs an estimated 10,000 people each camping season, he said, adding that a recent economic impact study indicated that summer camps indicated that summer camps pump more than $5 million into Maine’s economy each year.

