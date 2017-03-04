Police: Bangor man, 40, who jumped onto I-95 from overpass receives treatment for injuries

By Dawn Gagnon, BDN Staff
Posted March 04, 2017, at 11:46 a.m.

BANGOR, Maine — The man who was injured Wednesday morning when he apparently jumped from a bridge onto Interstate 95 received medical treatment following the incident, Bangor police Sgt. Tim Cotton said Friday evening.

The 40-year-old Bangor man, whose name was withheld, was found shortly after 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Cotton said the man was injured and taken to a hospital. He said Friday that further information about the man’s medical condition was not available.

No charges are pending in connection with the incident, the sergeant said.

SEE COMMENTS →

  1. Bangor firefighters deliver baby on I-95 overpassBangor firefighters deliver baby on I-95 overpass
  2. State can’t be sued for selling off midcoast man’s property and house, court rulesState can’t be sued for selling off midcoast man’s property and house, court rules
  3. Snow, ice cause fiery crash, multiple other crashes on stretch of I-95Snow, ice cause fiery crash, multiple other crashes on stretch of I-95
  4. Sugarloaf employee dies in accident on trail
  5. Northern Girl food processor shut down, for saleNorthern Girl food processor shut down, for sale

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs