Police: Bangor man, 40, who jumped onto I-95 from overpass receives treatment for injuries

BANGOR, Maine — The man who was injured Wednesday morning when he apparently jumped from a bridge onto Interstate 95 received medical treatment following the incident, Bangor police Sgt. Tim Cotton said Friday evening.

The 40-year-old Bangor man, whose name was withheld, was found shortly after 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Cotton said the man was injured and taken to a hospital. He said Friday that further information about the man’s medical condition was not available.

No charges are pending in connection with the incident, the sergeant said.