UMaine’s Koizar, Sole, Millan earn America East accolades

University of Maine senior point guard Sigi Koizar earned her third consecutive berth on the All-America East first team while freshmen Laia Sole and Blanca Millan were selected to the All-Rookie team during Friday’s conference awards banquet held in Portland.

Sole was also named the recipient of the America East Sixth Player Award.

Koizar was the league’s fifth-leading scorer, averaging 13.8 points per game, including seven games in which she scored 20 or more points. She was also second on the team in rebounds (4.5 per game), steals (1.75), and assists (2.4).

The 5-foot-8 guard from Vienna, Austria, led the league in free-throw shooting percentage (.833) and was a valuable leader for the freshman-laden team. Her 53 3-pointers ranked second on the team.

Koizar was ranked in the top 20 in America East in nine different categories.

The Sixth Player Award goes to the most valuable reserve. A player has to start fewer than 50 percent of her team’s games.

Sole, a three-time America East Rookie of the Week, started 15 of 31 games. The native of Igualada, Spain, was UMaine’s second-leading scorer, averaging 9.9 points per game. She was second on the team in field-goal percentage (.468). The 6-2 forward also grabbed 3.6 rebounds per game and dished out 1.9 assists. She scored 10 or more points 15 times.

Millan, a 5-11 guard from Santiago de Compostela, Spain, was the team’s third-leading scorer with an average of 8.3 points per game and led the team in steals with 1.8 per game. Millan also averaged 2.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists.

New Hampshire’s Carlie Pogue was chosen the Player of the Year, Binghamton’s Alyssa James was the Defensive Player of the Year, Hartford’s Sierra DaCosta was the Rookie of the Year and UNH’s Maureen Magarity was named the Coach of the Year.