UMaine women to battle Binghamton in America East quarterfinal

Women’s college basketball

America East Tournament quarterfinal

No. 4 MAINE vs. No. 5 BINGHAMTON

Time, site: Saturday, 2:30 p.m., Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, Maine

Records: UMaine 16-15 (9-7 America East); Binghamton 13-16 (8-8)

Series, last meeting: UMaine leads 19-13, UMaine 62-49 on 2/26/17

Key players: Maine — 5-8 G Sigi Koizar (13.8 points per game, 4.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.8 steals), 6-2 F Laia Sole (9.9 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 1.9 apg), 5-11 F Blanca Millan (8.3 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 1.8 spg), 5-10 G Tanesha Sutton (7.6 ppg, 5 rpg, 2.7 apg), 5-8 G Julie Brosseau (7.1 ppg, 1.7 rpg, 1.4 spg); Binghamton — 5-8 G Imani Watkins (19.2 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 3 apg, 2.1 spg), 6-1 C Alyssa James (11.1 ppg, 6.8 rpg, 2.3 blocked shots, 1.9 spg), 5-5 G Jasmine Sina (9.6 ppg, 3 apg), 5-6 G Kai Moon (8.3 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 2 apg), 5-9 F Rebecca Carmody (6.2 ppg, 5.1 rpg)

Game notes: The Black Bears and Bearcats split regular season games. Watkins is a dynamic scorer so UMaine is going to have to make her work for her points. The Black Bears have to shoot well and box out. They’re also going to have to limit their turnovers. UMaine will need Koizar to have a good tournament.