UMaine women to battle Binghamton in America East quarterfinal

Posted March 03, 2017, at 7:10 p.m.

Women’s college basketball

America East Tournament quarterfinal

No. 4 MAINE vs. No. 5 BINGHAMTON

Time, site: Saturday, 2:30 p.m., Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, Maine

Records: UMaine 16-15 (9-7 America East); Binghamton 13-16 (8-8)

Series, last meeting: UMaine leads 19-13, UMaine 62-49 on 2/26/17

Key players: Maine — 5-8 G Sigi Koizar (13.8 points per game, 4.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.8 steals), 6-2 F Laia Sole (9.9 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 1.9 apg), 5-11 F Blanca Millan (8.3 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 1.8 spg), 5-10 G Tanesha Sutton (7.6 ppg, 5 rpg, 2.7 apg), 5-8 G Julie Brosseau (7.1 ppg, 1.7 rpg, 1.4 spg); Binghamton — 5-8 G Imani Watkins (19.2 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 3 apg, 2.1 spg), 6-1 C Alyssa James (11.1 ppg, 6.8 rpg, 2.3 blocked shots, 1.9 spg), 5-5 G Jasmine Sina (9.6 ppg, 3 apg), 5-6 G Kai Moon (8.3 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 2 apg), 5-9 F Rebecca Carmody (6.2 ppg, 5.1 rpg)

Game notes: The Black Bears and Bearcats split regular season games. Watkins is a dynamic scorer so UMaine is going to have to make her work for her points. The Black Bears have to shoot well and box out. They’re also going to have to limit their turnovers. UMaine will need Koizar to have a good tournament.

 

SEE COMMENTS →

View stories by school

  1. Information sought on missing Lincoln teenInformation sought on missing Lincoln teen
  2. The long battle over a condemned Stockton Springs home could end soonThe long battle over a condemned Stockton Springs home could end soon
  3. Bangor firefighters deliver baby on I-95 overpassBangor firefighters deliver baby on I-95 overpass
  4. State can’t be sued for selling off midcoast man’s property and house, court rulesState can’t be sued for selling off midcoast man’s property and house, court rules
  5. 12,198 calls to Maine’s child abuse hotline went unanswered last year12,198 calls to Maine’s child abuse hotline went unanswered last year