Rangers’ Lundqvist celebrates 35th birthday with victory

BOSTON — Henrik Lundqvist celebrated his 35th birthday in grand style Thursday night.

The veteran goaltender turned aside 32 shots and came within 7:04 of a shutout in carrying the New York Rangers to a 2-1 victory over the surging Boston Bruins.

The Rangers, who ended a two-game losing streak, had only 21 shots on Tuukka Rask, but third-period goals by Pavel Buchnevich and Oscar Lindberg staked Lundqvist to the lead. Several of his saves, especially in the first two periods, were spectacular.

The third loss in as many games against New York this season dropped the Bruins to 7-2 under Bruce Cassidy and handed the interim coach his first loss in five home games.

The win lifted the Rangers to 22-8-0 on the road with the 22 wins tops in the NHL.

Buchnevich, who had two goals, including the overtime winner, and an assist for the Hartford Wolfpack of the American Hockey League on Wednesday night, scored 5:10 into the third period. Lindberg scored 4:25 later.

The Bruins ended Lundqvist’s bid for his 62nd career shutout when during a delayed penalty, Brad Marchand jammed home a rebound after a strong effort from David Pastrnak.

The goal was the 12th in the last 14 games for Marchand.

The two goals gave the Rangers 86 third-period goals this season, the most by any NHL team in any period this season.

Lundqvist defeated the Bruins for the 25th time in his career.

NOTES: LW Michael Grabner, the Rangers’ leading goal scorer with 26, was out because of a hip injury suffered in practice Wednesday. … RW Pavel Buchnevich was recalled from Hartford by the Rangers, who were also without Ds Dan Girardi and Kevin Klein, and RW Jesper Fast. … D Brendan Smith, acquired from the Detroit Red Wings, made his Rangers debut and played a strong game. … RW Drew Stafford, acquired by the Bruins from the Winnipeg Jets at the deadline, arrived but did not play, meeting the media in the press box after the second period. … The Rangers host the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday night in a possible first-round playoff preview while the Bruins host the New Jersey Devils the same night

Sabres 6, Coyotes 3

Evander Kane scored the tiebreaking goal with 5:36 remaining to lead the Buffalo Sabres to a 6-3 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday night.

Marcus Foligno (two goals), Ryan O’Reilly, Jack Eichel and Sam Reinhart also scored for Buffalo (27-26-11). Robin Lehner made 19 saves.

Teemu Pulkkinen, Tobias Rieder and Alex Goligoski scored for Arizona (22-34-7). Mike Smith stopped 35 shots.

Buffalo outshot Arizona 41-22 overall but was in danger of losing its fifth game in a row after surrendering the lead on three separate occasions.

Kane’s game-winner came on a hard one-timer after a feed from O’Reilly. Kane beat Smith high to the glove side for his 23rd goal of the season. Buffalo added two late empty-net goals, by Foligno with 1:43 remaining and by Reinhart with 3.6 seconds left.

Goligoski tied the score 3-3 at 8:20 of the third period. The defenseman took a shot from the point that went off the post and in for his third goal of the season.

Pulkkinen opened the scoring on a two-on-one rush 7:54 into the game. Pulkkinen and left winger Max Domi’s quick give-and-go left the Sabres badly out of position, and Pulkkinen had an open net for his second goal of the season.

Foligno made it 1-1 with a short-handed goal four minutes later. After O’Reilly dug in deep to fight off several nearby Coyotes, he found Foligno all alone in front of the net. Foligno’s quick one-timer gave him his 11th goal of the season with 8:06 left in the first.

The teams traded goals to open the second period and O’Reilly was involved in each of them.

O’Reilly gave Buffalo a 2-1 lead 57 seconds into the period after receiving a cross-ice pass from Eichel for his 14th goal of the season. But he was beaten badly one minute later, leading to a short-handed goal by Arizona. Rieder raced past O’Reilly down the right wing, cut inside and moved around Lehner with ease to even the score his 14th of the season 2:05 into the period.

Eichel made it 3-2 with a power-play goal with 8:52 left in the second. Kyle Okposo’s shot fell to Reinhart in front of the Coyotes net, and Reinhart quickly spotted Eichel to his right. Eichel put his 15th goal of the season home with a quick one-timer.

Capitals 1, Devils 0

Jakub Vrana broke a scoreless tie at 7:21 of the third period and the Washington Capitals defeated the New Jersey Devils 1-0 on Thursday night for their franchise-record 14th straight home win.

With Washington on a power play, Vrana, a rookie who was recalled Tuesday from Hershey of the AHL, grabbed a deflected puck in the slot and fired past Cory Schneider for his second goal of the season.

Minutes later, Braden Holtby stopped New Jersey’s Miles Wood on a breakaway to preserve the lead.

Late in the game, Washington (43-13-7) killed off a four-minute New Jersey power play when Brett Connolly was whistled for slashing and picked up two more minutes for unsportsmanlike conduct on his way to the box.

Holtby stopped 15 shots for his eighth shutout of the season. He is 18-0-2 in his last 20 decisions with five shutouts.

Schneider made 23 saves for New Jersey (25-26-12), which has lost five straight — two in overtime — by a total of six goals. The 15 shots on goal was a season-low for the Devils.

During its winning streak, Washington has outscored opponents 65-20 and posted six shutouts.

Washington defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk, acquired in a trade with St. Louis earlier in the week, received a warm welcome from the Verizon Center crowd.

The Capitals had a 14-9 lead in shots on goal after two lackluster periods.

Washington nearly took the lead early in the second period when Evgeny Kuznetsov hit the post during a power play.

Holtby maintained the 0-0 tie when he stopped Wood in front midway through the second period and then covered up a rebound attempt.