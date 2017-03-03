High school hockey playoff semifinals on tap Saturday

Two goalies with goals-against averages under 2.00 will square off in the Class A North high school hockey semifinals at the Androscoggin Bank Colisee in Lewiston on Saturday at noon.

Bangor High School senior all-conference netminder Derek Fournier, possessor of a 1.86 goals-against average to go with a .918 save percentage, will square off against Cony High of Augusta/Hall-Dale/Monmouth junior Dalton Bowie, who has a 1.83 GAA and a .915 save percentage.

Second seed Bangor, which earned a first-round bye, is 11-7 while Cony/Hall-Dale/Monmouth, an 8-4 quarterfinal winner over Edward Little of Auburn on Tuesday, is 15-5.

Bangor beat Cony/Hall-Dale/Monmouth 3-1 in their only meeting.

Top seed and defending state champ Lewiston, 17-1, will take on No. 4 seed St. Dominic of Auburn, 9-10, at 2.

In the Class B North semifinals at Colby College in Waterville, No. 3 Brewer will meet No. 2 Old Town-Orono at 5 with defending state titlist and top seed Waterville, 17-1, facing No. 4 Hampden Academy, 14-5, at 8.

Old Town-Orono beat Brewer 2-1 in overtime and they skated to a 3-3 overtime tie while Waterville topped Hampden Academy 4-1 in their only meeting.

Bangor coach Quinn Paradis said his team will be looking to get at least 36 shots on goal vs. Bowie.

“He has played some great games for them. He held Lewiston to two goals. It could be a great game,” said Paradis, who feels his team is playing some of its best hockey of the season now.