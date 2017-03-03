Friday’s UMaine-Vermont men’s hockey summary

Posted March 03, 2017, at 10:29 p.m.

Men’s hockey

Hockey East Playoffs

Game 1 (Best of 3)

Vermont 5, Maine 0

UMaine (11-20-4) 0-0-0—0

Vermont (19-11-5) 3-1-1—5

First period — 1. UVM, Coughlin 2 (Abramson, Muscoby), 3:27; 2. UVM, Coughlin 3 (Blanleil, Bradley), 9:15; 3. UVM, Puffer 10 (Shaw, R. Hamilton), 19:11.

Second period — 4. UVM, Bradley 5 (massie, Blanleil), 12:40.

Third period — 5. UVM, Puskarich 11 (Bowen, Phillips), 2:29.

Shots on goal: UMaine 13-8-10 — 31; Vermont 13-16-6 — 35

Goaltenders: UMaine, McGovern (35 shots-30 saves); UVM, Lekkas (31-31)

Power plays: UMaine 0-for-3, UVM 0-for-2

Penalties/minutes: UMaine 2-4, Vermont 3-6

Attendance: 3,110

SEE COMMENTS →

View stories by school

  1. Information sought on missing Lincoln teenInformation sought on missing Lincoln teen
  2. The long battle over a condemned Stockton Springs home could end soonThe long battle over a condemned Stockton Springs home could end soon
  3. Bangor firefighters deliver baby on I-95 overpassBangor firefighters deliver baby on I-95 overpass
  4. State can’t be sued for selling off midcoast man’s property and house, court rulesState can’t be sued for selling off midcoast man’s property and house, court rules
  5. Snow, ice cause fiery crash, multiple other crashes on stretch of I-95Snow, ice cause fiery crash, multiple other crashes on stretch of I-95