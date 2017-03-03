Friday’s UMaine-Vermont men’s hockey summary

Men’s hockey
Hockey East Playoffs
Game 1 (Best of 3)
Vermont 5, Maine 0
UMaine (11-20-4) 0-0-0—0
Vermont (19-11-5) 3-1-1—5
First period — 1. UVM, Coughlin 2 (Abramson, Muscoby), 3:27; 2. UVM, Coughlin 3 (Blanleil, Bradley), 9:15; 3. UVM, Puffer 10 (Shaw, R. Hamilton), 19:11.
Second period — 4. UVM, Bradley 5 (massie, Blanleil), 12:40.
Third period — 5. UVM, Puskarich 11 (Bowen, Phillips), 2:29.
Shots on goal: UMaine 13-8-10 — 31; Vermont 13-16-6 — 35
Goaltenders: UMaine, McGovern (35 shots-30 saves); UVM, Lekkas (31-31)
Power plays: UMaine 0-for-3, UVM 0-for-2
Penalties/minutes: UMaine 2-4, Vermont 3-6
Attendance: 3,110