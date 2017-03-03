Cowboys expect to reach decision on QB Romo shortly

INDIANAPOLIS — Quarterback Tony Romo and the decision regarding his looming departure is the national story line of the offseason for the Dallas Cowboys.

The Cowboys will not meet with Romo’s agents at the NFL Scouting combine, but they expect a decision on the quarterback sooner than later.

“I would say it’s going to come,” vice president Stephen Jones said. “I think Jerry’s going to be due to meet with him sooner than later, but I wouldn’t say there’s a definitive meeting as of yet.”

It is clear Romo will play elsewhere in 2017.

The Cowboys could release Romo as early as March 9, the start of free agency, which seems more likely than a trade.

Romo, who turns 37 in April, holds many of the team’s passing records with 34,183 yards and 248 touchdowns. But he hasn’t played a full season since 2012, including missing 21 games with injuries the past two seasons.

Romo fractured his back during the preseason, losing his job to Dak Prescott while rehabbing. His 2017 cap number of $24.7 million stands as the highest among any quarterback for next season.

Still, it will not be an easy parting for the Cowboys.

“What he’s done for this franchise speaks volumes for what he means to the Dallas Cowboys, to the organization, to our family,” Jones said. “This guy played tremendous football. He’s given us some big seasons, and I think (owner) Jerry (Jones) said it best, unfortunately that’s one of our biggest regrets right now is we haven’t been able to put a team around Tony when he’s healthy that he could win a Super Bowl, because I certainly think he’s very capable of it. In my mind, he’s one of the best quarterbacks ever to play for the Cowboys. He means a lot to us; he always will. He’ll always have a place in this organization and will always mean a lot to us.”

The question the Cowboys had to answer for the organization in regards to the starting job is not whether Romo can play at a high level again but whether he can be counted to stay healthy.

“That’s been the biggest issue over the last couple of years of just not being available to us because of injury,” Dallas coach Jason Garrett said. “It’s not because he hasn’t worked hard to get himself ready to play. He’s certainly done that. He did a good job this year coming back from the injury, getting himself ready to play towards the end of the year. No reason to think he can’t play at a high level again.”

The Cowboys decided it was in the best interest of the organization to go with a younger and more durable option in Prescott.

Romo’s departure will be hashed out in upcoming meeting with owner Jerry Jones, though Garrett acknowledges he will have a lot of say in the matter.

Garrett reiterated it’s not about playing ability, as Romo proved he was more than capable during practices and the regular-season finale against the Philadelphia Eagles.

“There is no question we believe Tony Romo can still play,” Garrett said. “There is no question he can still play at a high level.”

Obviously, money is a factor, as well as Romo’s desire to continue to his career elsewhere.

If he is traded or released, the Cowboys would get $5.1 million in cap space. But Romo would count $19.6 million against the cap.

They could split the cap charge over two years if they designate him a post-June 1 release. He would count $10.7 million against the cap in 2017 and $8.9 million in 2018. But the full $24.7 charge must be carried on cap until June 2, limiting the Cowboys’ ability to make moves in the height of free agency.

So look for the Cowboy to possibly release him early and take the hit now so they can gain the $5.1 million in space.

Training camp

The Dallas Cowboys will split their 2017 training camp between Oxnard, California, and their new headquarters, The Star in Frisco, vice president Stephen Jones said.

With owner Jerry Jones going into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, the team will actually conduct practices in three locations.

The Cowboys will open training camp in Oxnard and train there for two weeks before kicking off the preseason with the Hall of Fame game against the Arizona Cardinals on Aug.3.

They will play on Thursday, have Friday off and conduct a light practice prior to Jones’ induction ceremony on Aug. 5 in Canton, Ohio.

Dallas will return to California on Sunday and resume camp preceding their second preseason game, likely to be scheduled on the West Coast.

They will then return to Texas and finish camp at The Star in Frisco.

Mike Pope retires

Tight coach Mike Pope has retired. He will be replaced by Steve Loney, who was a senior offensive assistant on the staff last year.

Pope, who turns 75 this month, has been with the Cowboys the past three years, but he has coached in the NFL for the past 34 years. He was with the New York Giants for 14 seasons before joining the Cowboys.

Loney has spent the bulk of his coaching career with the offensive line. He hasn’t coached tight ends since college. He had a brief internship for his current role during the Senior Bowl last year when the Cowboys staff coached the North Team.

Pope missed the week of practices and the game to deal with a personal issue. Loney proved to be a capable fill in.

Free agency troubles

The Dallas Cowboys don’t have the money to make a lot of moves in free agency.

According to the websites overthecap.com and spotrac.com, the Cowboys are last in the NFL in cap space.

And this is taking in the newly released cap figure of $167 million for 2017.

OTC has the Cowboys with $3.3 million in cap room heading into free agency, while Spotrac has the Cowboys with $5.5 million.

The Cowboys had already restructured the contracts of tackle Tyron Smith and center Travis Frederick to clear $17.3 million in room.

It is possible that the team will restructure more deals to create additional salary space.

It’s also one reason the decision on the future of Romo will come sooner than later.

