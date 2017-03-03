Sugarloaf employee dies in accident on trail

CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Maine — A Sugarloaf employee died Friday following a reported accident on one of the ski resort’s trails.

Police identified the man as 23-year-old Alex Witt of Farmington. Sugarloaf said he was working as part of the mountain’s competition center staff and was preparing a mogul course on the Skidder trail — a double black diamond — when he lost his footing and slid down the course.

Members of the ski patrol team took him to the first aid clinic; attempts to perform CPR were unsuccessful.

“Our staff is a close-knit family that cares deeply for one another, and our hearts are with our team member and his family today,” Sugarloaf said in a released statement regarding the incident. “Safety is the first priority in everything we do at Sugarloaf and a loss like this is a tremendous blow to all of us.”

Officials said he wasn’t wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.