64 sick animals seized from Lewiston apartment

LEWISTON, Maine — State animal welfare officials, aided by police, removed 64 animals Wednesday from an apartment in downtown Lewiston, according to a report by the Sun Journal.

The newspaper reports that most of the animals seized were cats. One was dead and the others required medical treatment, according to a spokeswoman for the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry, which runs the state’s Animal Welfare Program.

All of the animals were placed in shelters throughout Maine.

Authorities took possession of the animals after executing a search warrant at 116 Howe St. The apartment was occupied but the identity of the residents was not immediately determined, according to the Sun Journal.

The building has four floors. Second-floor tenant Chris Caron said the animals were seized from the fourth-floor apartment, which had been rented by a young family about three months ago.

“I’ve never been in their place, but I guess [others in the building] heard a bunch of mice, snakes, cats, dogs. Just a [expletive] ton of animals,” Caron told the Sun Journal.

A spokeswoman for the Animal Welfare Program said charges could be filed after an investigation is completed.