Snow, ice cause fiery crash, multiple other crashes on stretch of I-95

SMYRNA, Maine — A snowy, icy stretch of Interstate 95 in Aroostook County contributed to a rash of crashes Thursday night, including one that set a vehicle ablaze.

Thomas Holmes of Westfield was driving a 2011 Chevy Aveo northbound on I-95 near mile marker 291 when he lost control of his car and struck a guardrail. His vehicle caught fire soon after. Holmes, who was wearing a seatbelt, escaped the vehicle without injury, Maine State Police Trooper Caleb Adams said in a Friday morning news release. Adams didn’t say what time the crashes happened.

In the span of one hour along that stretch of I-95, state police and the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office dealt with crashes in three areas involving six vehicles within an hour. While troopers were helping Holmes, they received a call about a rollover crash 3 miles to the north.

The driver in that crash, a 40-year-old man from Prince Edward Island, lost control of his car and struck a snowbank, going airborne before the car landed on its nose and then its roof. The driver wasn’t hurt. He was wearing a seatbelt when he crashed.

“The road conditions on I-95 became treacherous quickly due to a passing snow squall and quickly dropping temperatures,” Adams said.

