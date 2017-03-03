Maine Focus

A way rural Maine students can better understand their communities

Telstar High School's front office is pictured Feb. 27, 2017.
Erin Rhoda | BDN
Telstar High School's front office is pictured Feb. 27, 2017.
By Erin Rhoda, BDN Staff
Posted March 03, 2017, at 10:10 a.m.

The sophomore students at Telstar High School in Bethel are currently in the middle of a two-month unit called Defining Community where they’re interviewing people to help them better understand what community means to them. They’ll try to get their writing published.

The goal is for the students to think deeply about where they come from and their place in their community. You can read more about their work here.

If your school is interested in pursuing the unit, here is the guiding project narrative:

 

