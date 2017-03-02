MPBN/PBS Kids channel to air state championship basketball games

The Maine Public Broadcasting Network will be using the PBS Kids Channel to televise some of the state schoolboy and schoolgirl state championship games this weekend along with its primary MPBN network.

Charles Beck, the vice president for radio and TV content at MPBN, said the two Friday games will be rebroadcast on Saturday and the eight Saturday finals will be rebroadcast on Sunday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The games will be flip-flopped so that the games that were shown live on one network will be rebroadcast the next day on the other network.

For example, the Class AA boys state title game between South Portland and Portland will be televised live on the PBS Kids Channel on Saturday at 9 p.m. and the Sunday rebroadcast will be aired on MPBN at 2 p.m.

All 10 games will be streamed live.

Beck explained that both channels are available to Time Warner Cable subscribers but the PBS Kids Channel is not available to satellite subscribers on Dish or DirectTV.

The Class AA and A games will be shown live from the Augusta Civic Center on the PBS Kids Channels while the C and D games at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor will be televised live on MPBN.

The Friday night B finals from the Augusta Civic Center will be broadcast live on both channels and will be rebroadcast on both on Saturday

Beck said viewers can get the entire tournament finals television schedule by accessing Mainepublic.org on their computers and then clicking on the ‘Television’ link and scrolling down to the ‘Maine high school basketball tournament’ link.

The Maine Public Broadcasting Network will produce the Augusta telecasts while the New England School of Communications on the Husson University campus in Bangor will produce the games in Bangor.

There won’t be any games played at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland because the America East women’s basketball tournament is being held there on Saturday and Sunday. Viewers can watch those games on their computers by clicking on the ESPN3 link. It is free.

The UMaine women face Binghamton in a quarterfinal on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

The Hockey East first round best-of-three series between UMaine and Vermont, which features games on Friday and Saturday nights at 7 with the if necessary game being played on Sunday at 4, can be accessed on the Hockey East Online website but viewers must pay a subscription fee.