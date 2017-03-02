Former UMaine hockey star traded to Anaheim Ducks

By Ryan McLaughlin, BDN Staff
Posted March 02, 2017, at 4:23 p.m.

A former University of Maine hockey star who played his second career National Hockey League game earlier this season has been traded, according to reports.

Spencer Abbott, a 2012 Hobey Baker Award finalist, was traded from the Chicago Blackhawks to the Anaheim Ducks, according to TSN’s Darren Dreger.

According to Dreger’s report, the Blackhawks received a seventh-round draft pick and Anaheim minor-leaguer Kenton Helgeson for Abbott and Sam Carrick, who were both playing for Chicago’s AHL affiliate in Rockford, Illinois.

The deal was announced on Wednesday just prior to the trade deadline. Abbott will report to Anaheim’s AHL club in San Diego.

Abbott, 28, had scored 15 goals and dished out 20 assists in 53 games for Rockford this season and was recalled by Chicago in January.

He played one game for the Blackhawks before being sent back down to Rockford.

Abbott was originally drafted by the Toronto Maple Leafs, and has also played with the Swedish Hockey League’s Frolunda Hockey Club.

Chicago had signed Abbott before this season.

Abbott’s finest year at UMaine came in the 2011-12 campaign when he racked up 62 points (21 & 41) in becoming a finalist for college hockey’s top award and leading the Black Bears to their most recent NCAA tournament appearance. He was voted as Hockey East’s top player that season.

