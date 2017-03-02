Rain closes Bigrock ski area again

This winter started with ample and lush skiing snow at Bigrock Mountain and elsewhere, but it’s progressing with more uncertainty, above-freezing temperatures and rains.

Bigrock Mountain in Mars Hill, The County’s largest ski hill, has been closed since Feb. 25 and remained closed as of Thursday, March 2.

“We are hopeful that we can reopen Friday at noon,” Bigrock manager Travis Kearney said.

Bigrock has closed more than a week this winter because of poor weather, even though the season started with multiple feet of snow over the mountain’s entire trail system.

In January, the mountain closed twice for two-day stretches because of temperature thaws leaving the slopes with a layer of ice, including for several “wicked cheap” Wednesdays, when lift tickets are $5 and ski rentals $10.

Along with receiving additional snow following the previous thaws, Bigrock’s trail team has managed to work with the ice and repair slopes in cooler temperatures.

That’s what Kearney said the team will be aiming to do Friday, as temperatures plunge back to winter cold, with highs in the single digits to teens through the weekend and overnight lows dipping to or below zero, according to the National Weather Service.