Vandals, thieves delay new Sanford High School construction

SANFORD, Maine – At more than $100 million, the new Sanford High School is the most expensive school construction project in Maine history — but now, a string of thefts and vandalism could threaten to raise that price and delay the project.

Officials say since construction began at the new Sanford High School, they’ve had a constant problem with people breaking into open construction sites and stealing equipment. They’ve also found people vandalizing the work that’s already been done.

On more than 100 acres, the construction site is open to the elements.

Every few weeks workers say they find the vandals have struck again.

The workers say the alleged thieves are coming from trails near the site.

Police say they’re doing all they can.

While attempts to catch them in the act have come up empty, workers say they have a few more tricks up their sleeve that they aren’t sharing.

The construction company says they’re hoping some new equipment might be able to help catch these alleged vandals. If you have any information that might be able to help, you’re urged to call Sanford Police.