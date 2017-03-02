High winds knock out power for thousands of Mainers

BANGOR, Maine — High winds being experienced in much of Maine have resulted in power outages for thousands of customers, most of them in western, southern and coastal Maine.

As of 6 p.m., more than 3,600 Central Maine Power customers and nearly 700 Emera Maine accounts were without service, according to each utility’s online outage maps.

Emera Maine said its crews are dealing with power outages across Penobscot County. With windy conditions and powerful gusts expected throughout the evening, customers are advised to prepare for the possibility of additional outages.

According to the National Weather Service, winds will continue to gust to 50 mph through the evening, which could make for some difficult driving conditions.

Strong winds also may toss loose objects, snap small tree limbs and blow sand and debris from roads and parking lots, affecting pedestrians, weather service forecasters said.

Meanwhile in northern, eastern, Down East and parts of western Maine, wind gusts of up to 45 mph combined with brief heavy snow showers is expected to lead to reduced visibility. Brief whiteouts can be expected.

Very cold air and windy conditions are expected to persist into the weekend, forecasters said.

Wind chills late Friday night into Saturday will range from near 30 below in the western mountains and along the international border to zero to 15 below over southern and coastal sections, the weather service said. Northwest winds on Saturday may gust between 30 and 40 mph.

