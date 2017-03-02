Information sought on missing Lincoln teen

BANGOR, Maine — Area residents are asked to keep an eye out for a 15-year-old Lincoln girl whose family last saw her around 10 p.m. on Wednesday.

Lindsey Greene, who may be in the Bangor-Brewer area, is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs about 130 pounds and has blue eyes, Lincoln Public Safety Director Dan Sommers said Thursday afternoon.

He confirmed that Greene had been reported missing from her home early Thursday morning.

Anyone with information about Greene’s whereabouts is asked to call Lincoln police at 794-2221.