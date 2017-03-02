Information sought on missing Lincoln teen

Lindsey Greene
Hancock County Sheriff's Department
Lindsey Greene
By Dawn Gagnon, BDN Staff
Posted March 02, 2017, at 5:38 p.m.

BANGOR, Maine — Area residents are asked to keep an eye out for a 15-year-old Lincoln girl whose family last saw her around 10 p.m. on Wednesday.

Lindsey Greene, who may be in the Bangor-Brewer area, is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs about 130 pounds and has blue eyes, Lincoln Public Safety Director Dan Sommers said Thursday afternoon.

He confirmed that Greene had been reported missing from her home early Thursday morning.

Anyone with information about Greene’s whereabouts is asked to call Lincoln police at 794-2221.

SEE COMMENTS →

  1. Injured man found on I-95 believed to have jumped from overpass
  2. Hermon father, sons indicted for multiple break-ins, theft of copper pipes from homesHermon father, sons indicted for multiple break-ins, theft of copper pipes from homes
  3. Police: Livermore man ate cocaine off hood of police cruiser while being detained
  4. Lincoln area eyed as potential Poland Spring bottling siteLincoln area eyed as potential Poland Spring bottling site
  5. Developers eye East Millinocket as heart of $240M biomass ventureDevelopers eye East Millinocket as heart of $240M biomass venture

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs