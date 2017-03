WASHINGTON, D.C. — The United States has carried out air strikes in Yemen targeting al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula, two U.S. officials said on Thursday, March 2, in what could one of the first operations since a January raid by U.S. commandos against the group.

The officials did not immediately provide further information. President Donald Trump told Congress on Feb. 28 that the raid yielded valuable intelligence that “will lead to many more victories in the future.”