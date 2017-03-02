Report: Intoxicated Lisbon man plays with lighter fluid, gets burned

By CBS 13
Posted March 02, 2017, at 11:28 a.m.

LISBON, Maine — The state fire marshal’s office says a Lisbon man seriously burned this week was playing with lighter fluid while he was intoxicated.

The 37-year-old man suffered serious burns Tuesday night when his clothing caught fire at his home at 706 Lisbon St., police said.

He is being treated at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston.

Investigators said the man was playing with the lighter fluid by pouring it on his hands and lighting it. He then put the lighter fluid container in his pants pocket, where it leaked.

Witnesses told investigators the man went into a hallway and returned with his clothing on fire.

The man suffered second-degree burns to his legs and has facial injuries.

