Former Maine man sentenced to 16 years in death of homeless man in Hollywood

A former Greenville, Maine, man who was convicted last year of manslaughter in the shooting death of a homeless man in Hollywood, only to have a judge grant him a new trial, has been convicted again, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office said Thursday.

Troy T. McVey, 24, was convicted of fatally shooting transient Richard Miller, 52, just before midnight on Jan. 4, 2015, at a busy intersection in the Hollywood district of Los Angeles, Greg Risling, spokesman for the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office, said Thursday in an email.

“He was found guilty of voluntary manslaughter on Jan. 31 and was sentenced to 16 years, 8 months in state prison on Feb. 16,” Risling said.

McVey was tried three times on the manslaughter charge with the first trial ending in a hung jury in October 2015. Following his conviction in the second trial in February 2016, a judge granted a new trial after learning that reports about the shooting victim’s mental health had not been released to the defense attorney as requested.

During McVey’s first two trials, his lawyer, Arthur Lindars, argued that McVey had taken the drug Ecstasy and didn’t know what he was doing when he killed Miller.

Ecstasy, or MDMA, produces both amphetamine-like stimulation and mild mescaline-like hallucinations, according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency.

Miller was shot multiple times and was taken to an area hospital, where he later died of his wounds, according to a news release from the Los Angeles Police Department issued the day after the shooting.

The incident was caught on surveillance cameras in the area which show McVey smashing a vehicle’s windows just before the shooting. The shooting also was witnessed by an off-duty Los Angeles Police Department officer, who helped lead police to McVey and Colby R. Kronholm, then 23, of Greenville, who was visiting from Maine. Both were arrested and charged with murder, but the charge against Kronholm was later dropped. Deputy District Attorney Michael Dean handled the case.

McVey, a former student at Maine Maritime Academy and the California Maritime Academy, was booked into North Kern State Prison in Delano, California on Wednesday.