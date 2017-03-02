Orono residents to choose town council, school board March 14

ORONO, Maine — Five people are running for two town council seats and two others are running unopposed for open positions on the school board in the upcoming March 14 election, Town Clerk Shelly Crosby said in a Thursday email.

Incumbent Cynthia Mehnert, the council chairwoman, is running against Derek Deroiser, Meghan Gardner, Daniel LaPointe and Phineas Samuelson for two seats on the council. The other incumbent, Geoff Gordon, has chosen not to run.

Incumbent Jacob Eckert, chairman of the RSU 26 school board, and Erin Ellis are running for the two seats on that panel. Leo Kenney is not seeking re-election.

Polls in the town council chambers will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on March 14 and absentee ballots will be available without reason from the town office up until March 9. The town has posted video of the March 1 candidate’s night forum online, Crosby said.