NFL notebook: Vikings decline Peterson’s option

Adrian Peterson’s days with the Minnesota Vikings might be over.

On Tuesday, the Vikings announced they would not exercise the seven-time Pro Bowl running back’s contract option for the 2017 season. Peterson will become an unrestricted free agent when the new league year begins on March 9.

However, the team is not ruling out the possibility of a new deal, and Peterson thanked the organization and said the door is still open to a return.

The 31-year-old would have made $11.75 million in base salary with a $6 million roster bonus had his option been picked up. Peterson spent his first 10 NFL seasons with the Vikings, rushing for franchise records of 11,747 yards and 97 touchdowns in 123 games. He had 72 yards on 37 carries in three games last season after dealing with a meniscus tear and an LCL sprain.

Berry, Chiefs agree to deal

The Kansas City Chiefs and star safety Eric Berry agreed on a six-year, $78 million contract that will make Berry the highest-paid safety in NFL history.

The deal will include $40 million in guaranteed money and a $20 million signing bonus, according to an ESPN report. Berry had 77 tackles and four interceptions — returning two for touchdowns — last season.

The Chiefs also parted ways with all-time leading rusher Jamaal Charles on Tuesday while guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif agreed to a five-year contract extension worth $41.25 million, according to ESPN.

Charles, 30, missed most of last season after tearing the ACL in his right knee in 2015. The four-time Pro Bowler rushed for 7,260 yards and 43 touchdowns in 103 games with the Chiefs. The third-round selection in 2008 topped 1,000 rushing yards on five occasions.

The 26-year-old Duvernay-Tardif will receive $20 million in guaranteed money. Duvernay-Tardif started all 14 games he played last season and started 13 of 16 games as a rookie in 2015.

Cousins gets franchise tag

The Washington Redskins placed the exclusive franchise tag on quarterback Kirk Cousins, the team announced.

Under NFL rules, the Redskins can negotiate with Cousins on a long-term contract extension until July 15. If a deal is not reached, Cousins will make $23.94 million for the 2017 season.

Because Washington applied the exclusive tag to Cousins, he is not allowed to negotiate with other teams. Cousins is entering his sixth NFL season after throwing for 12,113 yards, 72 touchdowns and 42 interceptions in five previous seasons with Washington.

Manziel makes promise to judge

Embattled quarterback Johnny Manziel promised a judge that his life is “trending upward” despite recently missing a deadline for updating his progress on meeting conditions regarding his domestic violence case.

Manziel was warned by Dallas judge Roberto Canas that a jury trial might decide his fate if a November deal is revoked due to Manziel failing to meet the conditions.

The plea deal required Manziel to undergo counseling and have his conduct monitored by prosecutors. If he meets the conditions for one year, misdemeanor charges that he hit and threatened former girlfriend Colleen Crowley on Jan. 29, 2016, will be dismissed.

Manziel is required to work through the NFL or another agency on a substance abuse program but the former Cleveland Browns quarterback told the judge he doesn’t trust the NFL.

Saints denied entry to club

New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram claims he and his teammates were not allowed entrance into a London nightclub they already had reservations for on Monday because they were “six big guys” and “too urban.”

Ingram detailed the incident on his Twitter account. Also barred from the Cirque le Soir establishment in Soho were Saints players Sterling Moore, Vonn Bell and B.W. Webb and two others.

Ingram and his teammates were in London ahead of New Orleans’ game against the Miami Dolphins next season at London’s Wembley Stadium. He assured his followers on Twitter that the team remains excited about the game.