Fairfield police dog in quarantine after biting infant

By CBS 13
Posted March 01, 2017, at 12:01 p.m.

FAIRFIELD, Maine — Winslow Police confirm a Fairfield police dog bit the infant child of the dog’s handler late last week.

Police say the bite incident happened at the Fairfield officer’s home in Winslow. The infant has non-life-threatening injuries.

The dog, named Rex, is new to the department, according to police.

Police say the dog was still undergoing training. Rex is currently quarantined in Waterville.

Winslow Police described the bite as “a playful nip from an inexperienced dog.”

No charges are expected.

 

SEE COMMENTS →

  1. Couple weds at Maine hospital, Internet falls in loveCouple weds at Maine hospital, Internet falls in love
  2. After nearly 99 years, ‘the Wave’ in Bangor proves that dive bars never dieAfter nearly 99 years, ‘the Wave’ in Bangor proves that dive bars never die
  3. Lawsuit halts demolition at former Great Northern mill siteLawsuit halts demolition at former Great Northern mill site
  4. ‘We will have another incident’: Prison cannot treat severely mentally ill youth, report says‘We will have another incident’: Prison cannot treat severely mentally ill youth, report says
  5. Portland police ID homicide victim as Scarborough manPortland police ID homicide victim as Scarborough man

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs