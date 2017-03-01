Fairfield police dog in quarantine after biting infant

FAIRFIELD, Maine — Winslow Police confirm a Fairfield police dog bit the infant child of the dog’s handler late last week.

Police say the bite incident happened at the Fairfield officer’s home in Winslow. The infant has non-life-threatening injuries.

The dog, named Rex, is new to the department, according to police.

Police say the dog was still undergoing training. Rex is currently quarantined in Waterville.

Winslow Police described the bite as “a playful nip from an inexperienced dog.”

No charges are expected.