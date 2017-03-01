Rockland-area voters approve bond for renovations, new school

ROCKLAND, Maine — Voters in the regional school district approved a $23.2 million bond in a referendum vote Tuesday that will result in a new, larger school being built in Owls Head and renovations at the district’s high and middle schools.

Residents in Regional School Unit 13, which includes Rockland, Thomaston, South Thomaston, Cushing and Owls Head, voted 724 to 403.

The bond passed in every RSU 13 municipality: Rockland voters approved the bond, 276 to 200; residents in Cushing voted 62 to 38 in favor; Thomaston residents voted 114 to 69 in favor; South Thomaston voted 116 to 44, and Owls Head residents voted 156 to 52.

The new community school in Owls Head that is expected to cost about $9.3 million to build. The new school, which will serve students from kindergarten through fifth grade, will replace Gilford Butler School in Thomaston and Owls Head Central School.

The bond also will fund renovations at Oceanside High School and Oceanside Middle School by expanding cafeterias, increasing the number of classrooms and bringing facilities into state and federal compliance. About $7.3 million of the bond will be designated for installing more energy efficient infrastructure across the district.

Superintendent of Schools John McDonald thanked voters Tuesday night in a prepared statement for “their clear support of the Schools of our Future” renovation plan.

“Now we will continue the work of making our education system and our schools great. Together, administrators, staff, parents, community members and students are a powerful force for positive change in education,” McDonald wrote in an email. “Those changes are happening.”

McDonald and Business Manager Pete Orne did not respond to emails or calls Wednesday morning.