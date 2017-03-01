Police: Belmont man killed in Waldo was stabbed

WALDO, Maine — A man found last month in Waldo was stabbed to death, according to Maine State Police.

In a Tuesday social media post, state police announced they had made “significant progress” on a pair of investigations, one being the death of Edwin Littlefield, 43, of Belmont and the other resulting in the arrest of a Richmond man accused of beating his father to death.

Following a 911 call on Feb. 8, the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office went to a home on Kendall Corner Road and found Littlefield’s body outside. Police released no other details at the time, but they said they interviewed people at the home.

Police now say they’re investigating Littlefield’s death as a homicide.

“Investigators say they are continuing interviews and reviewing evidence to determine the circumstances of the death,” according to the post.

