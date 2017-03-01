Injured man found on I-95 believed to have jumped from overpass

BANGOR, Maine — A man was injured Wednesday morning when he apparently jumped from a bridge onto Interstate 95, Bangor police Sgt. Tim Cotton said just before noon.

“Someone jumped off the Hammond Street overpass of I-95 at 10:04 a.m.,” the sergeant said of the man, who was not immediately identified.

Cotton said the man was injured and taken to a hospital, but the sergeant did not know if the injuries were life-threatening as he was waiting to hear from the officers who handled the incident.

“Beyond that, I have no current information on his status,” or “the reasons that he might have done this,” the sergeant said in an email.

WABI-TV reported that traffic was backed up on the I-95 northbound lanes for about half an hour.

