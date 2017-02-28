UMaine men visit Vermont for AE quarterfinal

Men’s Basketball

MAINE at VERMONT

Time, site: Wednesday, 7 p.m., Patrick Gymnasium, Burlington, Vermont

Records: UMaine 7-24 (3-13 America East), Vermont 26-5 (16-0)

Series, last meeting: UMaine leads 70-66; Vermont 74-53 on 2/1/17

Key players: UMaine — 6-7 F Andrew Fleming (10.5 points, 6.6 rebounds per game), 6-1 G Austin Howard (7.5 ppg, 2.2 rpg), 6-8 C Vincent Eze (6.0 ppg, 4.9 rpg); 6-0 G Ryan Bernstein (4.2 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 3.0 assists per game); Vermont — 6-6 F Anthony Lamb (11.9 ppg, 5.2 rpg), 6-8 F Payton Henson (11.4 ppg, 5.5 rpg), 6-2 G Trae Bell-Haynes (11.3 ppg, 3.9 apg, 2.5 rpg, 1.1 steals per game), 6-3 G Ernie Duncan (9.1 ppg, 2.5 rpg)

Outlook: Vermont has won the last 10 games in the series, including a 99-82 victory over the Black Bears in last year’s America East quarterfinals. UMaine’s last victory over the Catamounts was a 71-68 home-court decision on Jan. 22, 2013. Vermont went undefeated in conference play during the regular season, winning by an average of 13.6 points. Vermont allows just 63.2 points per game, fewest among conference teams and 19th-best in Division I. The Black Bears averaged 65.0 ppg in their two earlier meetings with the Catamounts this winter, a 90-77 loss at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor on Jan. 8 and a 74-53 defeat at Vermont on Feb. 1. Vermont is 13-1 at home this season, while UMaine is 3-13 on the road. UMaine’s 72-71 win at Binghamton on Saturday split the regular-season series between those teams and left them tied with 3-13 conference records, but Binghamton won the tiebreaker for the No. 7 seed in the eight-team tournament by having the best conference win between the two. The UMaine-Vermont survivor will play the winner between No. 4 UAlbany (19-12 overall, 10-6 AE) and No. 5 Maryland Baltimore County (18-11, 9-7) in a March 6 semifinal.