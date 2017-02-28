Brewer to battle Old Town-Orono in semifinal

BREWER, Maine — The third-ranked Brewer Witches advanced to the semifinal round with a 9-0 Class B North quarterfinal victory over the No. 6 Presque Isle Wildcats at the Penobscot Ice Arena on Tuesday night.

Brewer improved to 12-6-1 and will take on the Old Town/Orono Black Bears in a Class B North semifinal this weekend at the Colisee in Lewiston.

Second-ranked Old Town/Orono defeated the No. 7 Camden Hills Windjammers 3-2 in overtime on Tuesday night.

The other Class B semifinal is also set this weekend after the No. 4 Hampden Academy Broncos shut out the No. 5 Houlton/Hodgdon/Southern Aroostook/Katahdin Blackhawks 3-0. The Blackhawks will battle top-ranked Waterville.

OT/Orono has improved to 15-2-2 and Houlton/Hodgdon to 10-8-1.

In Class A North quarterfinal action, No. 3 Cony/Hall-Dale/Monmouth defeated No. 4 Edward Little of Auburn 8-4 and No. 4 St. Dominic of Auburn beat No. 5 Poland/Gray-New Gloucester/Oak Hill/Leavitt 4-1.