South Thomaston man fails field sobriety test after Orono officer smells marijuana

ORONO, Maine — A South Thomaston man who was given a field sobriety test after a police officer smelled marijuana was later charged with operating under the influence, Orono police Chief Josh Ewing said Tuesday.

Joshua Luttrell, 20, was stopped on Mill Street at around 11:15 p.m. Monday by Sgt. Cameron Barrieau, who noticed a defective headlight, the chief said.

The sergeant “smelled marijuana, put Luttrell through field sobriety tests and [charged] him for OUI drugs,” Ewing said.

Luttrell, who is a University of Maine student according to school officials, was taken to the station for further testing, which is where he was issued the court summons for operating under the influence. He was then released, Ewing said.

Marijuana has been legal to possess and use in Maine since Jan. 1. Lawmakers are working on the rules for the voter-approved law that is scheduled to go into full effect in February 2018.

Possessing, growing and transporting up to 2.5 ounces of marijuana for recreational purposes is now legal, while buying or selling it is not legal yet. However, using marijuana in public or in a vehicle on a public way — that goes for drivers and passengers — is illegal.

BDN reporter Michael Shepherd contributed to this story.