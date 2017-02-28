11 Bangor officers respond to reported mugging on Third Street, two arrested

BANGOR, Maine — Two people are facing felony charges after police say they were allegedly involved in an attempted mugging on Third Street and a robbery at a nearby apartment building last week.

Daniel P. Babcock, 50, was charged with Class B robbery, Class C burglary, misdemeanor theft by unauthorized taking, possession of scheduled drugs and refusing to submit to arrest after police — responding to a reported fight in the street — found him at about 10:55 p.m. on Feb. 20, Bangor police Sgt. Tim Cotton said Tuesday.

Babcock was inside another man’s apartment at 97 Third St., covered with his own blood, when he was located by Bangor police Officer Zach Carey, according to a report the officer filed at the Penobscot Judicial Center.

Kenneth R. Pearson II, 53, of Hermon, also was in the apartment and charged with two counts of burglary, one a Class B crime and one a Class C, as well as misdemeanor theft by unauthorized taking and unlawful possession of drugs, the report states.

The most serious Class B crime is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Pearson told responding officers that Babcock noticed a black man walking with another man at the junction of Third and Cedar streets and said, “He owes me money,” which led to the reported attempted mugging. After the attack began, witnesses said, one of the two men being assaulted used a taser and he and his friend were able to escape in a nearby car, the police report states.

A woman living nearby called police to report the mugging but by the time Carey, who was followed by 10 other officers, arrived the suspects were gone.

Carey, however, reported hearing and following the sound of yelling to an apartment at 97 Third St., where he found an upstairs apartment door kicked in and blood smeared on it. After Carey announced he was a police officer, Babcock and Pearson, who were inside, came into view and Babcock and the officer reportedly each pushed each other, his report states.

After Babcock failed to listen to Carey’s commands to get on the ground, the officer deployed his taser, hitting Babcock in the knee.

“That’s not going to work,” Babcock reportedly said, according to Carey’s report.

It took three officers to handcuff Babcock, the report states.

When officers tried to arrest Babcock, he “would not comply with their orders and then Babcock began to actively fight with officers,” Cotton said in an email, explaining why Babcock also was charged with refusing to submit.

Two men inside the apartment told investigators that Babcock and Pearson had broken into the apartment and threatened to hurt them. The two alleged victims said they handed over some cash, which amounted to less than $5.

The blood, which was found on the street and in the apartment, was from mostly superficial wounds to Babcock’s chest, the officer’s report states. The possession of scheduled drugs charges were the result of searches done by Penobscot County Jail intake officers who found several antipsychotic pills on both Babcock and Pearson, according to the filed police reports. Both men remained in jail on Tuesday unable to post bail which was set at $15,000 for Babcock and $7,500 for Pearson, a jail official said.