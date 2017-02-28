Patten Recreation Department burglarized again

PATTEN, Maine — For the second time in the past few months, the town’s recreation building has been burglarized.

Employees with the town discovered that the recreation center, located on 12 Founders Street, was broken into sometime between Sunday, Feb. 26, and Monday, Feb. 27, according to Sgt. Josh Haines of the Maine State Police.

Because the incident is under investigation, Haines said he could not provide specifics about the damage done inside the building, but revealed that it was “considerable” and that the cost of the vandalism and value of the stolen items, which included some cash, totaled $4,000.

Haines also declined to say how the person or persons gained entry to the building.

The facility also also experienced a break-in during the weekend of Oct. 8-9. No information on that incident was available Tuesday.

Anyone with information on the break-ins is asked to contact Trooper Jared Sylvia at the Maine State Police Barracks in Houlton at 532-5400.