Maine logging firm claims bankruptcy looms as IRS investigates

PORTLAND, Maine — A federal court has ordered the Lyman-based T&D Timber Products to reunite an Oregon company with $2.2 million worth of timber mats after T&D’s owner claimed his company is under IRS investigation and on the verge of bankruptcy.

The Portland, Oregon-based Totem Forest Products won a preliminary injunction against T&D earlier this week, ordering Totem be allowed to inspect the equipment it claims T&D has hidden.

Totem filed the motion for an injunction after a text message exchange on Feb. 13 in which T&D owner Travis Stratton indicated that the company had filed for bankruptcy. Totem said T&D had not filed for bankruptcy as of Feb. 23 and a search of court records shows no corporate or personal filings.

The company is based in Lyman but has equipment stored in Biddeford, Jefferson, Lyman and Lincoln.

According to court records, Stratton told a representative from Totem on Feb. 1 that the IRS is investigating his business for evading payroll taxes for nine months and has frozen his company’s assets.

A spokesperson for the IRS said the agency does not confirm, deny or comment on specific investigations.

The injunction order prevents T&D from moving the inventory and requires it to store the Oregon company’s 6,124 timber mats separately.

Stratton did not respond to an email seeking comment and a message left Monday at T&D’s office was not returned.