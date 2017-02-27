2017 BDN North region all-tournament basketball teams

Posted Feb. 27, 2017, at 2:36 p.m.

All-Tournament Teams

HIGH SCHOOL

Basketball

BDN All-Tournament Teams

North

Class A

*Sophie Holmes, Sr., G, Messalonskee; Ally Turner, Jr., G, Messalonskee; McKenna Brodeur, Sr., C, Messalonskee;, Sidney Moore, Sr., G, Nokomis; Chelsea Crockett, Jr. G, Nokomis

Honorable Mention: Annie Cooke, Skowhegan; Olivia Brown, Nokomis; Bailey Donovan, Hampden

Class B

*Kolleen Bouchard, Jr., G, Houlton; Emi Higgins, Sr., F, Hermon; Abby Simpson, Sr., F., Foxcroft Academy; Emily Wheaton, Jr., G., Presque Isle; Rylee Warman, Sr., G., Houlton

Honorable mention: Heather Kervin, Winslow; Grace Bickford, Foxcroft; Lauren Plissey, Hermon

Class C

*Megan Peach, Sr., C. Dexter; Morgan Dauk, Sr. F, George Stevens Academy; Emma Alley, Sr. G, Stearns; Abby Webber, Sr., G, Dexter; Erin Speed, Jr., G., Piscataquis

Honorable mention: Sara Almirante, Piscataquis; Kayli Cunningham, Dexter; Peighton Ingersoll, Stearns

Class D

*Holly Preston, Sr., G, Shead; Kylie Vining, So., F, Southern Aroostook; Kassidy Mathers, So., G, Southern Aroostook; Madison Greenlaw, So., F, Shead; Isabelle Morin, Jr., G, Easton

Honorable mention: Kassandra Farley, Washburn; Kacy Daggett, Southern Aroostook; Cassidy Wilder, Shead

*—BDN Owen O. Osborne Most Valuable Player

SEE COMMENTS →

View stories by school

  1. Three arrested in robbery, beating at South Portland motel
  2. Maine border life goes on under TrumpMaine border life goes on under Trump
  3. Bill Paxton, known for roles in ‘Aliens,’ ‘Titanic,’ dies after complications from surgeryBill Paxton, known for roles in ‘Aliens,’ ‘Titanic,’ dies after complications from surgery
  4. When he died, kids paid for his statue with pocket changeWhen he died, kids paid for his statue with pocket change
  5. Money stolen from dozens of Downeast FCU member accounts