2017 BDN North region all-tournament basketball teams

All-Tournament Teams

HIGH SCHOOL

Basketball

BDN All-Tournament Teams

North

Class A

*Sophie Holmes, Sr., G, Messalonskee; Ally Turner, Jr., G, Messalonskee; McKenna Brodeur, Sr., C, Messalonskee;, Sidney Moore, Sr., G, Nokomis; Chelsea Crockett, Jr. G, Nokomis

Honorable Mention: Annie Cooke, Skowhegan; Olivia Brown, Nokomis; Bailey Donovan, Hampden

Class B

*Kolleen Bouchard, Jr., G, Houlton; Emi Higgins, Sr., F, Hermon; Abby Simpson, Sr., F., Foxcroft Academy; Emily Wheaton, Jr., G., Presque Isle; Rylee Warman, Sr., G., Houlton

Honorable mention: Heather Kervin, Winslow; Grace Bickford, Foxcroft; Lauren Plissey, Hermon

Class C

*Megan Peach, Sr., C. Dexter; Morgan Dauk, Sr. F, George Stevens Academy; Emma Alley, Sr. G, Stearns; Abby Webber, Sr., G, Dexter; Erin Speed, Jr., G., Piscataquis

Honorable mention: Sara Almirante, Piscataquis; Kayli Cunningham, Dexter; Peighton Ingersoll, Stearns

Class D

*Holly Preston, Sr., G, Shead; Kylie Vining, So., F, Southern Aroostook; Kassidy Mathers, So., G, Southern Aroostook; Madison Greenlaw, So., F, Shead; Isabelle Morin, Jr., G, Easton

Honorable mention: Kassandra Farley, Washburn; Kacy Daggett, Southern Aroostook; Cassidy Wilder, Shead

*—BDN Owen O. Osborne Most Valuable Player