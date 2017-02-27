US Senate confirms Wilbur Ross as commerce secretary

Wilbur Ross is seen in the lobby of Trump Tower on Dec. 15, 2016 in New York.
Wilbur Ross is seen in the lobby of Trump Tower on Dec. 15, 2016 in New York.
Posted Feb. 27, 2017

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate easily confirmed billionaire investor Wilbur Ross as U.S. commerce secretary Monday with strong support from Democrats, installing President Donald Trump’s top official on trade matters.

The Senate voted 72-27 to confirm Ross, who has been highly critical of China’s trade practices and who has had a strong influence on Trump’s opposition to multilateral trade deals such as the Trans-Pacific Partnership. Trump has designated Ross to lead a renegotiation of the 23-year-old U.S.-Canada-Mexico North American Free Trade Agreement.

 

